Henley Rotary Club

CRISIS, what crisis? Housing and Henley after covid and Brexit.

Henley still thinks of itself as a quaint little market town with expensive houses.

But is this still so with traffic congestion, poor parking, a takeover by high street chain stores and an explosion of housing development?

And how will all this be affected by covid-19 and Brexit?

Housing and Henley will be the main topic at Henley Rotary Club’s third online open meeting on Tuesday, July 7 at 6.30pm.

The guest speaker will be Matthew Davis, co-founder of Davis Tate estate egents, now a regional firm that has been selling and renting properties around Henley for 28 years.

Matthew will, of course, address everyone’s favourite issue: what will happen to house prices?

But he will also discuss how working from home can disrupt things, how high rents and local taxes are changing the retail sector in and around the town and just how much development Henley can take.

The meeting follows the club’s highly successful forums with Dr Philip Unwin on the future of doctoring, and Tim Prior on Nomad’s community outreach. For more information, email Rotarian Phil Fletcher on phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.
club

Jeremy Gaunt

