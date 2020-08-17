PLASTIC soup. Mmmm, sounds delicious.

No? Well, we as humans are creating billions of cauldrons of it daily and dumping it in our streams, rivers and oceans, even here in bucolic little Henley,

By the time it reaches the Channel, the River Thames has turned into one of the worst major rivers in the world for microplastics, heading up there towards China’s Yangtze.

How big is the problem? Every year, eight million metric tons of plastic enter our oceans on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons already out there.

Microplastics end up in our water and food supplies. You eat, drink and breathe them. A typical human could be consuming more than 74,000 undigestible plastic microparticles a year.

Henley Rotary Club wants to do something about this and has linked up with the international Rotary End Plastic Soup project.

Its Dutch co-founder, Gert-Jan van Dommelen, will speak about what can be done at the club’s next public Zoom meeting on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

The talk is free and all are welcome. Sign up at https://

endplasticsoup.eventbrite.com

Even better, join us in finding ways to rid our beautiful river of plastic. For more information about Henley Rotary Club, email phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.

club

Jeremy Gaunt