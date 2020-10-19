HENLEY Rotary Club’s next webinar is called “Helping children in devastated Beirut”.

It is two-and-a-half months since a massive explosion ripped through Beirut, killing more than 200 people, injuring some 6,500 others and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless. Since then, the tragedy has dropped off the world’s news agenda — but it is still very real to the people of the city.

Among the rubble was the paediatric wing and paediatric and neonatal operating theatre of Beirut’s Karantina Hospital, both of which provided essential services to mothers and children.

Henley Rotary Club wants to help and invites you to join in. It is honoured to host Habib Saba, president of the Beirut Cosmopolitan Rotary Club for a public webinar on Tuesday (October 20) at 6.30pm.

Habib will explain the true impact of the explosion on ordinary Beiruitis and how his club is both helping the reconstruction of the paediatric facilities and supporting the repair and reconstruction of windows and doors for residents who can’t afford it.

To join the webinar, register at https://

habibsaba.eventbrite.com

For more information, email phil.fletcher@henley

rotary.club

Jeremy Gaunt