THE Royal British Legion was founded 100 years ago next year.

To celebrate this and to mark Remembrance Day 2020, Henley Rotary Club is hosting a public webinar called “The Royal British Legion: the first 100 years”.

Best known for its annual fund-raising Poppy Appeal, the Legion's main job is to provide social and emotional support to members and veterans of the armed Forces, their families and dependants.

The free Rotary meeting, on Tuesday, November 10 at 630pm, will feature a lecture from Legion member and historian David Lees.

He will talk about the origins of the Legion, key moments in its development, what it does, its fund raising and where the money goes. He will also talk about the Legion in Henley.

David is a graduate in modern European history who has lived in Henley for 25 years.

He joined the Legion when he retired in 2012 and with his wife, Shirley, ran the local Poppy Appeal for five years.]

In 2017, he took part in the four-day Nijmegen Marches to raise money for the Legion.

Join us by registering at https://britishlegiontalk.

eventbrite.com

For more information about Henley Rotary Club, email phil.fletcher@

henleyrotary.club

Jeremy Gaunt