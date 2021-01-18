Monday, 18 January 2021

M&S man’s green talk

THE latest in a series of webinars organised by Henley Rotary Club will take place on Zoom on Tuesday.

The speaker is Mike Barry, an environmental specialist who lives in Henley.

He spent 19 years heading up Marks & Spencer’s sustainability work, most notably its award-winning 100-point eco and ethical programme, dubbed “Plan A because there is no plan B”.

His remit stretched from Bangladeshi clothing factories, Indian cotton fields, Kenyan rose farms, Honduran prawn and Scottish salmon farms to ready-meal factories, warehouses and websites through to the M&S shops.

Mr Barry will talk about how much responsibility major businesses have for reducing environmental degradation and contributing to a more ethical world as well as the role of
consumers.

The talk will be at 6pm and is free to attend. To sign up, visit https://mikebarrytalk.eventbrite.com

For more information about the club, email phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.club

