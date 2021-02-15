EVER fancied being a diplomat abroad? Well, it’s not all glittering galas and posh parties — sometimes it is downright dangerous.

“Expeditionary diplomacy — our men and women in dangerous places” is the title of Henley Rotary Club’s next public webinar on Tuesday, February 16 at 6.30 pm.

Ambassador Peter Millett will speak on the less glamorous side of being a British diplomat abroad. Now retired, Mr Millett was UK ambassador to war-torn Libya as well as high commissioner in bitterly divided Cyprus. He has also held postings in Qatar, Greece and Venezuela.

What is it like to represent our interests in difficult, sometimes dangerous, places?

To join the webinar, visit https://petermillett.event

brite.com

For more information about Henley Rotary Club, email phil.fletcher@

henleyrotary.club

Jeremy Gaunt