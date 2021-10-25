Henley Rotary Club

WHERE does our food waste go? Did you know that those little green food waste bins we put out each week provide power for homes and nutrients for plants?

Debra Barnacle, of Severn Trent Green Power, will explain all at our next public webinar on Tuesday, October 26 at 6.30pm.

Some of our old banana skins, chicken bones and potato peelings are turned into energy at an anaerobic digestion plant near Wallingford.

But in a classic example of the circular economy, the plant also transforms the waste into digestate, a liquid fertiliser that adds oxygen and nutrients to the soil and via that back into plants.

The webinar is free and part of Rotary International’s commitment to supporting the environment.

To register, please visit https://foodwastewebinar.

eventbrite.co.uk

Jeremy Gaunt