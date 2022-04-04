Monday, 04 April 2022

Henley Rotary Club

TWO community volunteers in Henley have received commendations from Henley Rotary Club for their years of service to the community.

Julia Yeo and Sue Prior, neither of whom is a Rotarian, were presented with Rotary Service Award certificates at the club’s meeting on March 22 by Rotary district governor Karen Eveleigh.

Julia is manager of the Henley branch of St John Ambulance and a key volunteer behind the Bluebells daycare centre for people with dementia. Sue is funding
co-ordinator and family support worker at Nomad youth and community project, which works with disadvantaged youth and provides support for families in need.

Club president Mark Harling said: “Sue and Julia are remarkable people. They have been selfless and have given to the people of Henley for years. Their contribution has been incredible.”

Jeremy Gaunt

