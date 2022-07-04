PANGBOURNE Rotary Club’s annual dragon boat racing event took place at Pangbourne Meadows on Saturday, June 18 after a break of three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six teams battled it out on the River Thames with some very tight finishes.

The results were: Major Final:

1 Humphrey’s Furry Friends — 1.12.31;

2 Team Launchpad — 1.12.79; Minor final: 3 Bitchy Boys — 1.16.34; 4 Dragon Credo — 1.16.40.

The first three received the Dragonhead trophies on what was a fun day all round. Congratulations to all the participants, all of whom vowed to return next year. The event is in aid of charity with this year’s beneficiaries being Launchpad, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Readifood.

Pangbourne Rotary Club would like to thank Pangbourne fete, Henley Dragons, Adventure Dolphin and all other participants, volunteers and Rotarians who made this a day to remember.

Brian Davies