Ballinger and Ball lead way

LEANDER’S development men’s squad had mixed fortunes at the Marlow International Regatta at Dorney Lake on Saturday.

Leander Club had a men’s eight, men’s quad, men’s four, men’s junior quads A and B crew, men’s pair and four men’s singles racing at Marlow with each event starting with a 1,900 metre time trial to book their place in the evening finals.

The eights crew, coached by Matt Beechey, got off to a fine start by winning their time trial by one second against some strong crews in the championship event to secure their place in the final.

In the final Leander showed a big improvement from their previous races this season as they finished second behind Oxford Brookes but just one second.

The quad boat, coached by Ali Brown, showed good speed in the time trials to post the fastest time but in the final finished second to the GB U23 composite crew by one length.

The junior A quad, coached by James Loveday, won their time trials convincingly with the B crew, coached by Livinia Cowell-Sherriff, coming fourth.

In the final, the A crew looked impressive taking the win by 11 seconds against the Leander B crew who raced well to finish second.

The pair of Tom Ballinger and Alex Ball, coached by Dave Loveday, won their time trial and raced well in the final to secure the win and make it their second win in a row following on from Metropolitan Regatta.

The single sculls was a very competitive event with Stuart Innes and Olly Dix making the A final with Callum Jonson and Matt Peters having to race out in B and C finals.

In the A final Innes, who has been recovering from injury, showed good improvements to achieve second place while Dix came home in sixth place.