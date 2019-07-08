Henley’s successful juniors make the cut for GB squad

HENLEY Rowing Club’s U15 girls’ squad raced the 800m course at Reading Town Regatta last Saturday.

Whilst the eight lost the first round in the morning division in the afternoon Laoise O’Donohue, Natalie Schoenmakers, Josie Sawbridge, Mia Vickerman and cox Daisy Rolstone had convincing wins against three crews from Bedford Girls School to take the medals in the WJ15 coxed fours.

On Sunday the four girls raced up an age group at the GB selection trials at Dorney Lake for the match with France and were successful in being selected as half of the eight with four girls from Tideway Scullers’ School.

Also successful at the trials was the crew of Georgie Pollard Issy Cotten, Della Luke and Holly Cookson who were selected as the WJ16 quad. This followed on from a successful qualification race for Henley Royal Regatta on Friday evening.

Also on Sunday the club’s WJ14 raced at Egham Regatta over on a 600m upstream course. The morning saw the crew of Lilly Hoogenberg, Sophie Graham, Georgia Catlin, Hanna Boddy and cox Caitlin Emary reach the final and win by over a length from Surbiton High School, who had narrowly just beaten the other HRC boat by a canvas in the semi-final. The afternoon saw the WJ14 crew of Lucy Jones, Ailish Harkin, Nonnie Luke, Eyla Wild, and cox Fran Whittle, race up a year to take on 12 other WJ15 crews. On reaching the final, they stormed away from the start and beat Barn Elms RC from the tideway by just over a length.