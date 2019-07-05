Henley Royal Regatta renews TV deal  

HENLEY Royal Regatta has renewed its agreement with BT Sport for a further two years.

Sunset+Vine will continue as production partner as part of the deal, which spans the 2019 and 2020 events.

This agreement, which extends the partnership to a total of five years, began in 2015.

It will see BT Sport showing about eight hours of live coverage per day over the last three days of the event.

Mark Durden-Smith, who has presented regatta coverage on BT Sport since 2016, is joined by Craig Doyle this year.

Since embarking on the strategy in 2015 of broadcasting the regatta live, every race of the event has also been shown on YouTube.

In that time rowers and fans of the famous event from around the world have watched over 50 million minutes of coverage online.

Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the regatta’s committee of management, said: “We are delighted to confirm our continued relationship with our valued partners BT Sport and Sunset+Vine and we look forward to continuing to innovate and provide our audience with world class coverage of Henley Royal Regatta.”

“The first five years of our broadcast project has been a game changer for the regatta and for rowing. We have already broadcast more than 1,200 races with every single one live on YouTube and available on-demand post-event.”

Andrew Preece, executive director at Sunset+Vine, said: “Henley Royal Regatta has been a passion project for Sunset+Vine ever since we first set foot on the snow-clad banks of the River Thames five years ago to begin developing the camera plan.

“Since then the production has grown in scale and complexity to become an annual international broadcast must, as well as being a major event for the global rowing community on YouTube.