Shiplake athletes on national stage

CURRENT and former Shiplake College rowers have been selected for international representation this summer at the U19 and U23 World Championships and the Coupe de la Jeunesse.

Jake Birch and Matt Johnston were both chosen for the junior men’s eight at the U19 World Championships in Varese, Italy, which finishes on Sunday with director of rowing Dave Currie coaching the junior U19 men’s four and assistant director of rowing Dan Safdari coaching the junior U19 women’s four.

Former deputy head of the college Sophia Hahn, who left in 2019, has been selected to represent the USA in the U23 women’s eight event which concludes tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile Seric Critchley, Freddie Middleton and Ed Dallas have all been selected to represent Great Britain at the Coupe de la Jeunesse, which takes place in Castrelo de Mino in Spain from August 5 to 7. The competition is an international rowing regatta for juniors from 16 member countries. Critchley will be racing in the men’s coxless four with Middleton and Dallas in the men’s eight.

Last weekend Megan Hadfield represented her Wales in the Home International Rowing Regatta in London where she picked up a silver and two bronze medals (see page 35).