Deveraux leads from start to win Wingfield Sculls

LEANDER Club’s Seb Deveraux ran out winner of this year’s Wingfield Sculls which was held on Thursday of last week on the Tideway championship course.

This is an event that is steeped in history dating back to its first race in 1830.

Deveraux led from the start, extending his lead to a large margin by the milepost. The rough and windy conditions never allowed Deveraux to feel comfortable as he battled to keep opening up his lead to secure the men’s crown.

Speaking after his win, Deveraux said: “Tough conditions and tough opponents meant that despite taking the lead early I never felt comfortable. I'm really pleased to come away with the win and couldn’t have done it without the support from Leander Club.” The women’s race was won by the current World Champion from Cambridge, Imogen Grant who was involved in a collision that allowed Leander scullers Imogen Magner and Becky Wilde to take the lead. However, the grit and determination of Grant took her back to the front of the field with Magner finishing second and Wilde in third place at the finish line.

The previous weekend saw Leander’s women’s eight triumph at Boston’s Charles Head of the River race while the men picked up a fifth-place finish.

Conditions at Boston were calm but as the championship crews lined up for the regatta’s blue ribbon events, a strong tail wind started to blow down the course. In the men’s event Leander started in 20th place. Steered by Jack Tottem, after a fast start, the eight looked strong going through the first of the timing points in second place just behind the US national team.

Finding a strong rhythm through the middle section Leander were narrowly squeezed into third place at the second timing point only 0.3 seconds behind second-place finishers, Syracuse.

As Leander approached the final section of the race they were quickly closing in on the Danish national team crew and although cox Tottem did a excellent job of judging the overtake he had to move from the best racing line to do so which affected the crew’s time as they settled for a creditable fifth place.

Speaking after the race, Leander’s men’s chief coach Matt Beechey said: “The athletes raced well over a course that presents challenges that they don’t encounter in the UK.

“We have had a fantastic time on and off the water and the support we have had from the club and its members has been incredible.”

Thirty minutes later, the women’s crew stroked by Flo Donald started in 19th position. At the first timing marker the crew were sat in second place, less than one second behind Penn University. As the racing progressed, the Leander women worked their way through the field of eights in front of them.

At the penultimate timing marker the Leander women still sat in second place but showing grit and determination and with good coxing by Morgan Baynham-Williams, they managed to secure first place.

Speaking after the success, Leander’s chief women’s coach, Ross Hunter, said: “The Head of the Charles is such an iconic event and to be part of it this year has been amazing.

“The athletes have performed superbly and I hope these results bring pride to all our members around the world, we are all so privileged to be part of the Leander Club.”