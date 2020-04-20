Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

College recruiting players for rugby team

THE Henley College is recruiting under-18s to join its rugby team in September.

It follows trials that were held last month at Dry Leas — the home of the Henley Hawks — in partnership with Henley Rugby Club.

These were taken by the college’s assistant coach, Max McMinn, alongside the club’s director of rugby, Nigel Dudding. Eamonn Egan, the college’s vice-principal and Sandra Wickens, its curriculum leader, also attended, and a good standard of rugby was played.

College players will turn out in the Association of College’s League and will have the opportunity to take part in trials for the Ealing Trailfinders under-18s academy.

Timetables for A-levels and vocational diplomas at the college are worked around students’ sports choices.

The college and Henley Rugby Club has a long-standing partnership, which has been recently renewed.

Last year, the college’s partnership with Premiership side Wasps was axed after seven years with its advanced academic and sporting excellence training scheme formally coming to an end this year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33