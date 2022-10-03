Numerical advantage proves decisive

HENLEY Bulls went down to a heavy home defeat against Barnes 2nds last Saturday in a match that saw them end the game with 13 players due to a red card and injury.

Henley kicked off but it was Barnes who carried hard and smashed through the middle of the home defence with only a double hit from Guy Rawsthorn and Cail Cookland stopping them in their tracks. The ball was recycled quickly and with Henley scrambling to get back, Barnes were able to score in the corner to give them a try after just one minute.

Silly mistakes and poor discipline was preventing Henley getting possession of the ball and the visitors were clinical and scored two more tries to lead 21-0.

Henley managed to put some phases together, Cookland used his feet and strength well to make a good break to take play to the Barnes half as wingers Kasper Strugar and Jamar Richardson both made

30-metre breaks. It was these two players combining for Henley’s first score, Richardson with the offload to Strugar who dotted down over the line.

Henley then lost George Jupp to the sin bin and Barnes took advantage of the one-man advantage to score and make it 28-5 to them at half time.

Henley started the second half much more positively, looking to move the ball about. Passes were sticking and they were finally finding holes in the visitors’ defence. However, they then lost Richardson to a straight red card — after a break, the referee adjudged him to lead into contact with his forearm to the opponent’s face. A quick try from Barnes was to follow.

From the resulting kick-off Henley lost Josh Macco — who had been a powerful ball carrier and held strong in the scrum — to a nasty head injury.

Henley had the final say of the game and it with their best move of the match. George Wood and Guy Rawsthorn linked up to set Rhyan Scott Young free to show off his pace and power to score in the corner.