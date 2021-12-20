Bad and good news

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
I’M sorry to say the nativity performance by Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley had to be cancelled this week after 16 pupils tested positive with covid.
More than 100 children were due to perform for
parents at Christ Church but teachers decided to call it off to prevent spreading the virus.
I am pleased to say that one of our photographers was able to take a picture of some of the cast and this will be published in next week’s Henley Standard.
20 December 2021
