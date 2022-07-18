School turns ‘unloved’ area into fruit and veg garden

A SCHOOL in Henley has created a fruit and vegetable garden to help pupils with their mental health, writes Dulcie Atherton Bebbington.

Several raised beds have been installed at Sacred Heart primary in Greys Hill where the children are growing beetroot, courgettes, carrots, peas, potatoes, broad beans, strawberries and herbs.

There is also a greenhouse in the outdoor space, which has been christened the Jubilee Garden as it was completed at the same time as the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

A pale pink-apricot shrub rose called Elizabeth (Ausmajesty) will be planted to mark the association. Assistant headteacher Nicola Edwards, who initiated the garden project, said: “It was such an unloved area before — there were no flowers and no colour.”

The garden began to take shape during the Easter school holidays, which involved parents and children helping out.

The raised beds were built by parent Ted Rooke to complement the picket fence made by Richard Thompson, another parent.

Ms Edwards said: “The joy the children are getting out of it is incredible. During the coronavirus pandemic, many children were struggling and now they can come out here when they’re feeling frustrated or sad. Planting is so good for mental health.” She said the garden was “just the beginning” and the intention was to create a wildflower meadow between the central school building and some railings.

This would make the area look nicer and help attract insects and pollinators.

Pupil Scarlett Freeman said: “The garden is beautiful and pretty. We’re trying to make bees come to make honey.”

The school also has a gardening club run by parents Liz Reid and Victoria Dingle.

Children from years three and four have also visited Sheeplands Farm in Wargrave where they picked strawberries and learnt about their cultivation.