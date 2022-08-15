Children’s charity walk for teacher grieving husband

PUPILS at a Henley school went the extra mile for their teacher to raise funds for a charity that cared for her husband at the end of his life.

Tina Newman’s class at Sacred Heart Primary School in Greys Hill raised more than £1,000 for Sue Ryder when they turned a geography field trip into a sponsored walk.

Her husband of 35 years, John, was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year.

He received specialist care and support at home from the charity’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub before his death at the end of May, aged 63.

Mrs Newman, who has worked at the school since 2017, said: “While John was ill I had quite a lot of time off work to care for him, which meant that my class missed out on their opportunity to do their annual fundraiser for the community.

“So when I returned I asked them if they wanted to turn a geography trip to Wittenham Clumps into a sponsored walk for Sue Ryder.

“They were so enthusiastic and they asked if we could do the walk in memory of John.

“Together we set up a fundraising page which we shared with the parents and every morning they couldn’t wait to log on and check the page for updates.” The 33 children, aged eight to 10, completed the 6km route over the two hills at the historic Oxfordshire site on July 11 before enjoying a well-earned picnic. Theysmashed the original fundraising target of £150.

Mrs Newman said: “It was a really hot day, and very emotional for me, but somehow it seemed effortless.

“We were so focused and determined to get to the top — we kept using our phrase, ‘Do it for John’.” She praised Sue Ryder, saying: “It was such an unknown and scary time but the nurses always went above and beyond to support our family.

“They visited us three times a day and even though it was only for two weeks, they built up such a rapport and it really felt like they had become part of our family.

“John was a proud man and they always treated him with dignity, while also taking the time to remember his interests and talk to him about the things he enjoyed.

“It was also the little things, like remembering our dogs’ names and knowing when I needed a hug that meant so much. I can’t thank them enough for what they did.”

She said the support from her pupils, their parents and her colleagues had been invaluable while she comes to terms with the loss of her husband.

Mrs Newman said: “I am so grateful to my headteacher, Rachel Gavin, and our parish priest, Father Paul, who supported me before, during and after John’s illness. I do not think I could have managed without them.

“The whole experience of doing this fundraising walk has been brilliant and the children have really helped me through a tough time.

“They have been so engaged and I am constantly amazed at what kind, compassionate and empathetic people they are.”

Meghan Bentley, a community fundraiser for Sue Ryder, said: “A big thank-you to Tina and her brilliant pupils for organising this special walk to support the palliative care hub in memory of John — they should be very proud of their achievement.

“The money raised will make a big difference in helping us to continue to be there when it matters for people going through the most difficult times of their lives.”

To make a donation, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/

WittenhamWalk