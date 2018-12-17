Santa arrives for lunch by boat

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
RATHER than his traditional sleigh, Father Christmas arrived at Henley Sailing Club’s Christmas lunch by boat.
A delicious meal was enjoyed by members thanks to Judy Saunders and her team of helpers.
The small, family club in Willow Lane, Wargrave, is now closed for winter but will re-open in March.
New members are welcome. For more information, visit https://henleysc.wordpress.com
