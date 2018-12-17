Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Santa arrives for lunch by boat

Santa arrives for lunch by boat

RATHER than his traditional sleigh, Father Christmas arrived at Henley Sailing Club’s Christmas lunch by boat.

A delicious meal was enjoyed by members thanks to Judy Saunders and her team of helpers.

The small, family club in Willow Lane, Wargrave, is now closed for winter but will re-open in March.

New members are welcome. For more information, visit https://henleysc.wordpress.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33