Goring Gap Boat Club

DURING this unusually warm summer weather, how brilliant it is to be down by the river on the beautiful stretch near our boathouse.

As well as lots of rowing, our members have been enjoying swimming, paddleboarding and going out in our selection of fun boats.

Ending up in the water (either intentionally or otherwise) has been the perfect way to keep cool.

In June about 20 of our members went on a weekend jaunt to Swanage and, thanks to the very welcoming and patient folk of Swanage Gig Rowing Club, experienced the joy of rowing Cornish pilot gigs.

The heavy oars, fixed seats, reversal of stroke and bow side and the bumpy ride all made for a refreshing new experience and there has been great interest in a return visit next year as it was such a roaring success.

The next biannual Goring and Streatley Regatta will be held in 2023 so this year we held a smaller event at the club for members only to enjoy a bit of friendly competition rowing against each other on our familiar reach.

As important as the rowing was the social side, time to enjoy a chat with each other and the excellent refreshments provided by our volunteers.

Our next learn to row course will be run in October (£150 for four Saturday morning sessions), so if you’re interested in having a go, please see our website, https://goringgapbc.org.uk

New members are always welcome, from complete novices to seasoned rowers who would like to be part of a very friendly recreational club.

Tracey Hand