HENLEY Sailing Club’s end of season laying up supper on Saturday looked decidedly spooky, with members embracing the theme of pirates, ghouls and treason.

The spooky supper expertly prepared by first mates Ruth Kitching and Jane McIlroy (ably assisted by cabin boys Dave and Dave) was more cordon bleu than ship’s rations.

The hearty three-course menu comprised caramelised leek and cheese tart with a celeriac and apple remoulade followed by lamb and feta meatballs in a tomato sauce with polow-e-bademjan-o-felfel rice and tzatziki and possibly the best sticky toffee pudding ever.

Dave “Blackbeard” Kitching ran the gauntlet of daggers and swords with a challenging quiz of members’ knowledge of pirates and piracy, with questions such as “What was the golden age of piracy?”, “What is a pirate doubloon?” and “When a pirate says ‘Sail ho!’ what does he mean?”

There followed a raffle for a bottle of rum or two (and other prizes).

Fuelled by great food and stories of the sea, a number of sailors was sufficiently gung ho to set sail again in the club’s Sunday morning winter series of races.

The occasion marked the end of an active sailing season for Henley Sailing Club. A particular acheivement this year was Simon Beddows, who won the fire dinghy inland championship. Prospective new members of all ages who can answer any of the above pirate questions are welcome to join our club and if you want to know the answers (or just want to sail) there is always a member here willing to help.

We are a friendly, family club of racing sailors, social sailors and social members (all ages welcome) who enjoy our beautiful location for sailing on the Thames in Wargrave.

For more information, please email enquiries@

henleysailingclub.org.uk

Sue James