Scouts will post cards

THE scouts in Wargrave will be running their annual Christmas card delivery service this year.

Collection boxes will be at the A&I Convenience Store and Boots in Victoria Road and the Daisy Love coffee shop in High Street from December 1 to 21.

The scouts are due to deliver the first batch of cards over the weekend of December 13 and 14 and then again after the final day for posting.

Residents are asked to restrict their cards to addresses within the village and to make a donation.