Cash for cards

SCOUTS in Wargrave raised £250 with their Christmas card delivery service.

Residents put their cards for delivery in the village in special post boxes and made a donation based on the number of cards. Members of 1st Wargrave Scouts then delivered them.

Lesley Hucker, who chairs the scouts’ executive group, said: “I would like to thank Lloyds chemist, A&I Stores and the Daisy Love café for letting us put the post boxes in their premises, the villagers for using the service and the scout families for delivering the cards.”