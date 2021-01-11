Cash for cards

Monday, 11 January 2021

SCOUTS in Wargrave raised £250 with their Christmas card delivery service.

Residents put their cards for delivery in the village in special post boxes and made a donation based on the number of cards. Members of 1st Wargrave Scouts then delivered them.

Lesley Hucker, who chairs the scouts’ executive group, said: “I would like to thank Lloyds chemist, A&I Stores and the Daisy Love café for letting us put the post boxes in their premises, the villagers for using the service and the scout families for delivering the cards.”

