Cash for cards

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
SCOUTS in Wargrave raised £250 with their Christmas card delivery service.
Residents put their cards for delivery in the village in special post boxes and made a donation based on the number of cards. Members of 1st Wargrave Scouts then delivered them.
Lesley Hucker, who chairs the scouts’ executive group, said: “I would like to thank Lloyds chemist, A&I Stores and the Daisy Love café for letting us put the post boxes in their premises, the villagers for using the service and the scout families for delivering the cards.”
11 January 2021
