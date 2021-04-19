Monday, 19 April 2021

Scout leaders

THE 1st Charvil Scouts are seeking leaders due to an increase in demand.

The group, which was formed in 2015, runs sessions for children aged six and up and currently has two beaver colonies, two cub packs and one scout troop.

Leaders are required for all age groups and sessions run on weekday evenings.

For more information, call 07932 374955 or charvilscout@gmail.com

