Brownies back

THE 1st Nettlebed brownies have resumed meetings.

They are currently working on the Anglia Buzz Challenge Badge, which has six themes, the first about being an international explorer.

Meetings are held on Thursdays from 6pm to 7.30pm and there are currently spaces for girls aged seven to 10.

Parents are also needed to help with volunteering.

For more information, email Jane Lewis at jane.lewis@port.ac.uk