Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brownies back

THE 1st Nettlebed brownies have resumed meetings.

They are currently working on the Anglia Buzz Challenge Badge, which has six themes, the first about being an international explorer.

Meetings are held on Thursdays from 6pm to 7.30pm and there are currently spaces for girls aged seven to 10.

Parents are also needed to help with volunteering.

For more information, email Jane Lewis at jane.lewis@port.ac.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33