Henley Sea Cadets

THE Henley Sea Cadets have been a fixture in the town for more than 70 years.

We are now looking for people to help continue this among new generations and into the future.

Henley Sea Cadets occupy an ideal spot on the river, offering adventure training for young people aged 10 to 18 in the tradition of the Royal Navy.

But they rely on committed volunteers, with a unit management team as trustees responsible for the running of the unit at a strategic and management level.

We would be interested in hearing from people who would like to put something back into society by volunteering to join Henley Sea Cadets’ management team.

This is not an onerous task but very rewarding, helping guide young people to become valuable members of society.

If you are interested, please email committee
@henleyseacadets.co.uk

Phil Fletcher
unit chairman

