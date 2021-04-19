Monday, 19 April 2021

Chess club to launch

A CHESS club is set to be established at Shiplake College following the success of virtual matches during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Ed Olhausen, head of business and assistant housemaster of Orchard House, organised sessions every Thursday night to encourage new and experienced players to share their enthusiasm for the sport. Tournaments have continued since pupils returned to school and there is now a community of 30 players on Chess.com from the college, with around eight players taking part each week.

Because of this success, the college is introducing chess as a co-curricular activity for sixth-form students on Friday afternoons during the summer term.

