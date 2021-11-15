ARTIST Ian Murphy spent a day with sixth form art students at Shiplake College.

He started by addressing the school assembly and showcased one of his giant masterpieces before visiting the art department.

Keli Thomas, head of art, said: “Ian brought a van full of his amazing paintings and drawings and it really inspired the students to see his work up close.

“They developed a variety of skills on materials in drawing, painting and creating backgrounds.

“The outcomes the students produced were exceptional and this will be of real benefit to their coursework.”