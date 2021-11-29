Monday, 29 November 2021

College supports homeless drop-in centre

Shiplake College was overwhelmed by the generosity of pupils, parents and staff following a request for donations for its harvest collection in aid of the Churches in Reading drop-in centre for the homeless. Each house was asked to bring certain items and these were collected by the college’s charity committee and taken to the centre. Rev Chris Briggs, the school chaplain, said: “The staff at the drop-in centre were bowled over by the quantity of harvest gifts. Every house really stepped up to this challenge and many produced more items than the number of pupils in the house. Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity in responding to the needs of those who live on the streets.” Pictured (top) dropping off the items are, left to right, sixth formers Jed Blacknell, Liv Taphouse, Sarah Stevens and Tom Stuart, who are members of the charity committee, with centre staff and (above) Tom with headmaster Tyrone Howe and Rev Briggs.

