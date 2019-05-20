Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shiplake pupils win primary schools tennis contest

Shiplake pupils win primary schools tennis contest

A MINI tennis tournament for primary schools was held at Peppard Tennis Club on April 30.

Four teams from years 3 and 4 at Shiplake, Sonning Common, Peppard and Sacred Heart, Henley, primaries played eight-minute games.

The overall winners were the Shiplake team, above left to right, Georgia Chesters, Jecca Bryan, Alfred Cary, Toby Mynott, Lucas Dodson, Freya Weatherston, Georgie Grocock and Noah Cottam.

“An excellent afternoon’s tennis with some great games,” said school administrator Anette Crick.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33