Shiplake pupils win primary schools tennis contest

A MINI tennis tournament for primary schools was held at Peppard Tennis Club on April 30.

Four teams from years 3 and 4 at Shiplake, Sonning Common, Peppard and Sacred Heart, Henley, primaries played eight-minute games.

The overall winners were the Shiplake team, above left to right, Georgia Chesters, Jecca Bryan, Alfred Cary, Toby Mynott, Lucas Dodson, Freya Weatherston, Georgie Grocock and Noah Cottam.

“An excellent afternoon’s tennis with some great games,” said school administrator Anette Crick.