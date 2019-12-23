...of care homes

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
Monday, 23 December 2019
FOURTEEN year 6 pupils at Shiplake Primary School visited the Lashbrook House care home in the village to sing for the residents.
The 11-year-olds sang carols and read the poem ’Twas The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore. The residents enjoyed the performances, which put them in a festive mood.
