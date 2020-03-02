Pupils join giant Young Voices show at Wembley

YEAR 5 pupils at Shiplake Primary School took part in Young Voices, one of the largest school concerts in the world, at Wembley Arena.

They sang with 7,000 others along with professional musicians.

The event is designed to give children a love of music and the chance to sing as well as be sung to by talented artists and musicians.

This year they were joined by Tony Hadley, The Shires and Ruti Olajugbagbe, winner of The Voice in 2018.

The children rehearsed most of the afternoon before their parents came to watch them at the evening show.

Many Shiplake parents said was it was an exciting and emotional experience and thanked the school for giving their children the opportunity to take part.