World Book Day 2020: Shiplake Primary School

CHILDREN at Shiplake Primary School used their imagination to portray their favourite books inside jars.

The school already has a club, which meets every two weeks to discuss a particular book.

Instead of dressing up for World Book Day, 170 children from reception to year six were encouraged to get artistic and bring along the book that went with their jar design.

Some of the popular books included Harry Potter, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and How to Train Your Dragon.

Amy White, year five teacher, said: “I was always encouraged to read from a young age and it really opens your eyes to this world of adventure.

“It was nice to see the children being creative and the jars are like their own little world. They have been able to express their creativity.”

She runs the school’s book club with Helen Boucher, who is the assistant head teacher and literacy co-ordinator.

