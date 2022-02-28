Monday, 28 February 2022

School supper

A FUNDRAISING supper in aid of Shiplake Primary School will be held at the village Memorial Hall next Friday (March 4) from 7pm to 11pm.

There will be live music, a raffle, auction and cash bar. Tickets cost £25 each to include a buffet supper and welcome drink.

They are available from shiplakeprimaryfundraiser.
eventbrite.co.uk

