School supper

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
A FUNDRAISING supper in aid of Shiplake Primary School will be held at the village Memorial Hall next Friday (March 4) from 7pm to 11pm.
There will be live music, a raffle, auction and cash bar. Tickets cost £25 each to include a buffet supper and welcome drink.
They are available from shiplakeprimaryfundraiser.
eventbrite.co.uk
28 February 2022
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
