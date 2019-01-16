Pub shuts suddenly

A PUB in Shiplake has closed suddenly.

The Plowden Arms shut its doors on News Year’s Day, 18 months after David Morris and Karen Rackham bought the freehold from Brakspear.

A notice on the door of the pub, which is on the Henley to Reading road, says: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have chosen to support us over the past 18 months.”

The couple, who lived on the premises, moved from Lower Earley with Barney, their St Bernard, saying they fell in love with the pub.

Former tenants Matthew and Ruth Woodley left at the end of March 2017.

Tudor Taylor, chairman of Shiplake Parish Council, said: “We don’t know why it has closed and there’s a lot of speculation.

“We just want to find out what their intentions are and from that we can see if we get involved or not.”

• The Little Angel in Remenham Lane, Henley, has closed for two months while it is refurbished. The pub is expected to re-open in early March.