New role for college headmaster

THE headmaster of Shiplake College is to remain in the education sector when he steps down at the end of the academic year.

Gregg Davies has been appointed the education director for Bellevue Education, which owns 19 independent schools.

He will be responsible for providing strategic leadership as well as support to the heads within a cluster of schools to maintain cohesion and co-ordination between them. Mr Davies, who announced last summer that he was to leave Shiplake in July, said: “I wasn’t looking to start applying for jobs so soon but I was struck by how Bellevue’s philosophy chimes very much with my own, which is that exceptional results should be a byproduct of the education that its schools offer, not the exclusive focus.”

He will work three days a week which will fit with his family’s move to Nottinghamshire.

