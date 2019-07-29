Monday, 29 July 2019

Pupils prepare breakfast at centre for homeless

Pupils prepare breakfast at centre for homeless

PUPILS and staff from Shiplake College volunteered at the Churches in Reading Drop-in Centre to cook and serve breakfast to homeless people.

They divied into smaller groups to take on specific tasks, including making porridge and frying eggs.

The food was supplied by the school's caterers, Thomas Franks, and included 100 eggs, 100 sausages, numerous packs of bacon and bread.

Pupils performed music as breakfast was served.

The centre is a safe and welcoming drop-in for many homeless and disadvantaged people. Established in 1990 by a group of Christians, it has grown and now offers a wide range of support services.

