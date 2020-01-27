£18m on blocked pipes

THAMES WATER says it spends £18 million every year dealing with blocked pipes across its network.

In the last five years, the company has dealt with 4,149 blockages in the RG4, RG8, RG9 and RG10 postcodes, 770 of which were last year.

Matt Rimmer, Thames Water’s head of waste networks, said: “Sewer blockages caused by unflushable items being put down toilets and sinks pose a massive problem, risking raw sewage backing up into homes or businesses and costing millions of pounds to clear.

“They can cause fatbergs, massive and disgusting blockages that take a great deal of effort and teamwork to clear and get the sewer working well again.”