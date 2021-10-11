Monday, 11 October 2021

Club serves up finals day (with fizz and cake)

PLAYERS of all ages took part in a finals day at Shiplake Tennis Club.

Spectators were encouraged to come and watch the matches, which started at 8.30am and continued until late afternoon. Breakfast, lunch and tea were provided including some delicious homemade cakes and brownies donated by the players and plenty of fizz.

The results were as follows: Jeremy Morgan and Millie Thomas beat Sandra Greenslade and Jim
Weatherston to win the mixed doubles cup.

George Brind beat Nigel Richardson to win the men's singles.

Mark Cranstoun and Nigel Richardson defeated Tim Rose and Charlie
Calderbank to win the men's doubles.

Peter Roberton and Brenda Nearchou beat Colin Maine and Caroline Cousins in the vets’ doubles.

Sandra Greenslade and Penny Liddell beat Amanda Jennings and Katie Binning in the ladies’ doubles.

Zoe Richardson beat Lorna Cousins in the ladies’ singles.

The junior results were as follows:

Lucy Blomfield and Rebecca Hughes beat Tom Grocock and Rosie Weatherston in the under-18 doubles.

Rosie Weatherston beat Rebecca Hughes in the under-18 singles.

Rosie Richardson beat Lucy Blomfield in the under-16 singles.

Lucy Blomfield and Abbie Wandless beat Rosie Richardson and Abi Botterill in the under-16 doubles.

Zac Fisher beat William Smith in the under-14 singles.

Zac Fisher and Harry Rechner beat William Smith and Megan Weatherston in the under-14 doubles.

Arthur Bottomley beat Edward Cary in the under-12 (green ball) singles.

