Monday, 04 October 2021

Trinity lose ground

TRINITY B slipped to two points behind league leaders Crucible following Monday evening’s round of matches.

Trinity B beat their C side 5-2 whilst Crucible ran out
7-0 winners against Trinity A. Trinity D went down to a 7-0 defeat at Twyford.

Elsewhere, Salisbury C lost 5-2 to their A team whilst Earley B beat Park Institute 6-1.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 18, 93 points; 2 Trinity B, 17, 91; 3 Salisbury A, 17, 8-0 and Twyford, 18, 80; 5 Trinity a, 17, 6`1; 6 Earley B, 17, 57; 7 Trinity D, 17, 55; 8 Salisbury C, 17, 51; 9 Trinity C, 17, 42; 10 Park Institute, 18, 33; 11 Tilehurst BL, 17, 22.

