Trinity close gap at top

TRINITY B moved to within two points of Henley and District League leaders Crucible with a game in hand on Monday evening thanks to a 7-0 win against their D side.

Trinity A and C both recorded 6-1 wins against Salisbury C and Park Institute respectively whilst Crucible beat Earley B 6-1. Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat Tilehurst BL 7-0. The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 20, 103 points; 2 Trinity B, 19, 101; 3 Salisbury A, 19, 91; 4 Twyford, 19, 83; 5 Trinity A, 19, 74; 6 Earley B, 19, 60; 7 Trinity D, 19, 58; 8 Salisbury C, 19, 56; 9 Trinity C, 19, 53; 10 Park Institute, 19, 34; 11 Tilehurst BL, 19, 22.