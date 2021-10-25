Birney’s break helps side win title

TRINITY B scored the required points required in the final round of matches on Monday night to wrap up the Henley and District Snooker League title with a 6-1 win against Salisbury C.

Nick Birney hit the highest break of the evening for the champions with 31. Birney also walked away with the highest break of the season accolade of 67 as well as picking up the most points by a single player throughout the season.

Crucible, who were without a fixture, finished as runners-up with Salisbury A, who defeated Park Institute 6-1, third.

Elsewhere, Trinity A beat their C team 5-2, Twyford beat Tilehurst BL 6-1 and Earley B beat Trinity D 5-2.

The final league standings after all teams had played 20 matches each were as follows: 1 Trinity B, 107 points; 2 Crucible, 103; 3 Salisbury A, 97; 4 Twyford, 89; 5 Trinity A, 79; 6 Earley B, 65; 7 Trinity D, 60; 8 Salisbury C, 57; 9 Trinity C, 55; 10 Park Institute, 35; 11 Tilehurst BL, 23.