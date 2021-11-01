Impressive Birney secures singles title

House fire tackled in Watlington
FIRE crews were called to the High Street in ... [more]
Monday, 01 November 2021
NICK BIRNEY made it a season to remember on Monday night as he won the Henley and District League’s singles competition.
The Trinity B player, who helped his side to league title success the week before, beat Stu Henderson 5-1 to secure the singles crown.
Birney, who was named the league’s player of the season, also scored the biggest break in the league last season with a break
of 67.
