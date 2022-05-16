Monday, 16 May 2022

Crucible lead the way following huge win

CRUCIBLE lead the way by a single point at the top of the Henley and District Snooker League after the second round of matches were played on Monday evening.

The league leaders were in fine form as they defeated Tilehurst BL 8-1. Second placed Salisbury A beat Park Institute K 7-2 while third placed Trinity beat Ivy Leaf 6-3. Elsewhere Trinity B beat Park Institute R, Twyford beat Earley B and Earley A beat Salisbury C, all by 5-4 margins.

The latest league standings after all sides have played two matches each are as follows: 1 Crucible, 15 points; 2 Salisbury A, 14; 3 Trinity, 11; 4 Earley B, 10; 5 Ivy Leaf and Trinity B, 9; 7 Earley A and Park
Institute R, 8; 9 Park Institute K and Twyford, 7; 11 Salisbury C, 6; 12 Tilehurst BL, 3.

