Crucible march on

CRUCIBLE remain top of the Henley and District Snooker League table after thrashing Ivy Leaf 8-1 during Monday evening’s third round of matches.

Second-placed Salisbury A went down to a 5-4 defeat against Trinity B, third-placed Earley B beat Tilehurst BL 7-2 whilst fourth-placed Trinity lost 5-4 against Park Institute R. Elsewhere Park Institute K beat Earley A 6-3 and Twyford beat Salisbury A 8-1.

The latest league standings after three rounds of matches are as follows: 1 Crucible, 23 points; 2 Salisbury A, 18; 3 Earley B, 17; 4 Trinity and Twyford, 15; 6 Park Intitute K and Park Institute R; 8 Earley A, 11; 9 Ivy Leaf, 10; 11 Salisbury C, 7; 12 Tilehurst BL, 5.