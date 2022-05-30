Monday, 30 May 2022

Birney in fine form

HENLEY and District Snooker League leaders Crucible had their lead at the top of the table cut to three points following Monday’s fourth round of matches.

The league leaders defeated Salisbury C 6-3 whilst second-placed Salisbury A narrowed the gap at the top following their 8-1 win against Earley A. Trinity moved into third place after beating Earley B 8-1.

Elsewhere Trinity B beat Tilehurst BL 6-3 in a match that saw Nick Birney hit a 54 break, Twyford edged out Park Institute R 5-4 and Ivy Leaf defeated Park Institute K 7-2.

The latest league standings after all teams have played four matches each are as follows: 1 Crucible, 29 points; 2 Salisbury A, 26; 3 Trinity, 23; 4 Trinity B and Twyford, 20; 6 Earley B, 18; 7 Ivy Leaf and Park Institute R, 17; 9 Park Institute K, 15; 10 Earley A, 12; 11 Salisbury C, 10; Tilehurst BL, 8.

