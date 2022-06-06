Monday, 06 June 2022

Crucible extend lead

CRUCIBLE extended their lead at the top of the Henley and District League to nine points following Monday evening’s round of matches.

The league leaders recorded a 9-0 win against Park Institute K while Trinity moved up to second spot after beating Earley A 6-3. Trinity B beat made it a double success for the Henley club as they defeated Ivy Leaf 5-4.

Elsewhere, Park Institute R beat Tilehurst BL 6-3, Earley B defeated Salisbury C 9-0 and Twyford triumphed 7-2 against Salisbury A.

After all teams have played five matches each, the league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, 38 points; 2 Trinity, 28; 3 Salisbury A, 28; 4 Earley B and Twyford, 27; 6 Trinity B, 25; 7 Park Institute R, 23; 8 Ivy Leaf, 21; 9 Earley A and Park Institute K, 15; 11 Tilehurst BL, 11; 12 Salisbury C, 10.

