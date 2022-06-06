Crucible extend lead

CRUCIBLE extended their lead at the top of the Henley and District League to nine points following Monday evening’s round of matches.

The league leaders recorded a 9-0 win against Park Institute K while Trinity moved up to second spot after beating Earley A 6-3. Trinity B beat made it a double success for the Henley club as they defeated Ivy Leaf 5-4.

Elsewhere, Park Institute R beat Tilehurst BL 6-3, Earley B defeated Salisbury C 9-0 and Twyford triumphed 7-2 against Salisbury A.

After all teams have played five matches each, the league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, 38 points; 2 Trinity, 28; 3 Salisbury A, 28; 4 Earley B and Twyford, 27; 6 Trinity B, 25; 7 Park Institute R, 23; 8 Ivy Leaf, 21; 9 Earley A and Park Institute K, 15; 11 Tilehurst BL, 11; 12 Salisbury C, 10.