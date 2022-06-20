Trinity sides pick up wins

TRINITY remain in second place in the Henley and District Snooker League following Monday evening’s round of matches.

The Henley-based club defeated Tilehurst BL 7-2 but are now 10 points behind league leaders who beat Earley A 9-0. Trinity B are joint fourth after beating Park Institute K 7-2.

Elsewhere, Twyford beat Ivy Leaf 5-4, Earley B beat Salisbury A 6-3 whilst Salisbury C beat Park Institute R 5-4.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played seven matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 54 points; 2 Trinity, 44; 3 Twfyord, 40; 4 Earley B and Trinity B, 39; 6 Salisbury A, 33; 7 Ivy leaf, 31; 8 Park Institute R, 30; 9 Earley A and Park Institute K, 18; 11 Salisbury C, 17; 12 Tilehurst BL, 14.