Crucible extend lead

HENLEY and District League leaders Crucible extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points after they beat second placed Trinity 6-3 during Monday evenings round of matches.

Trinity B moved up to joint second place thanks to an 8-1 win against Earley A.

Elsewhere Salsibury A beat Park Institute R 6-3, Ivy Leaf thrashed Earley B 8-1, Tilehurst BL defeated Salisbury C 7-2 and Twyford edged out Park Institute K 5-4.

The latest league standings, with all sides having played eight matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 50 points; 2 Trinity and Trinity B, 47; 4 Twyford, 45; 5 Earley B, 40; 6 Ivy leaf and Salisbury A, 39; 8 Park Institute R, 33; 9 Park Institute K, 22; 10 Tilehurst BL, 21; 11 Earley A and Salisbury C, 19.